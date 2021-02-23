  • ITVI.USA
E-commerce & FulfillmentLast MileLast-mile deliveryModern ShipperParcelTechnology

Shippo landed $45M in funding last quarter

Second funding round in a year brings total investment to $94 million

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, February 23, 2021
$45 million more for Shippo (Photo: Shutterstock)

E-commerce shipping IT platform Shippo disclosed Tuesday that it received $45 million in funding during the fourth quarter in 2020 from its existing investors, bringing to $94 million the funding that the company has landed since its inception in 2013.

The latest round came from the same investor group that provided $30 million in funding last April, Shippo said in a blog post. The San Francisco-based company would not disclose the names of the investors other than to say that venture capital firm D1 Capital led the April 2020 round.

According to Shippo’s estimates, the fourth-quarter round raised the company’s valuation to $495 million, more than doubling its valuation of late 2019.

Shippo’s technology allows e-commerce businesses, online marketplaces and platforms to integrate shipping with multiple carriers through an automated programming interface (API) and web applications. It provides shipping support for small to midsize e-commerce merchants that struggle to compete with the likes of Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Shippo said it now has more than 70,000 customers, and that $12 billion of goods were shipped in 2020 using its system.

Mark Solomon

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.

