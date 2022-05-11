FOSC chat: Shipwell CEO on how disruptions are reshaping food supply chains

This fireside chat recap is from Day 2 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Food supply chains in an era of disruption

DETAILS: The war in Ukraine, inflation and a freight market downturn. They’re just some of the disruptions affecting the food supply chain. What does it all mean?

SPEAKERS: Greg Price, co-founder and CEO of Shipwell, and Rachel Premack, editorial director, FreightWaves

BIO: Price co-founded Shipwell with a fellow graduate from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016. The company provides a cloud-based shipping platform that includes a transportation management system, real-time visibility and a carrier network. He previously worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Co, focusing on supply chain issues. He spent seven years working at MIT’s Lincoln Labs, where he created hardware, software and algorithms for the U.S. Department of Defense.

KEY QUOTES FROM PRICE