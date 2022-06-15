Small Fleet recap: Earning rewards while working, the value of loyalty programs

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves virtual Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT: Earning rewards while working, the value of loyalty programs

DETAILS: Prasad Gollapalli, founder and strategic adviser of Trucker Tools, talks about the ways drivers and carriers can use rewards programs and how brokers can create greater value in the process. He also discusses the benefits of establishing good relationships with carriers and brokers.

BIO: Gollapalli is the founder, strategic adviser and CCO of Trucker Tools. He has nearly 20 years of experience in management and product strategy with trucking and shipping software companies.

KEY QUOTES FROM GOLLAPALLI

“Carrier loyalty is probably one of the most important things. When you talk to brokers, the very first thing they will say is, ‘We want our carriers to be loyal to us. And we want to be loyal to our carrier.’”

“This one-transactional behavior between a broker and a carrier is really bad for both the parties, not just a broker or a carrier. So our purpose is how do we help carriers and brokers build that relationship using a software platform?”