  • DTS.USA
    5.810
    0.008
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.880
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.810
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.920
    -0.030
    -1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.980
    -0.150
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.840
    50.600
    0.4%
  • DTS.USA
    5.810
    0.008
    0.1%
  • NTI.USA
    2.880
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • NTID.USA
    2.810
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • NTIDL.USA
    1.920
    -0.030
    -1.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    7.980
    -0.150
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,844.840
    50.600
    0.4%
FreightWaves LIVENewsSFOO22

Small Fleet recap: Earning rewards while working, the value of loyalty programs

FreightWaves’ Thomas Wasson and Trucker Tools’ Prasad Gollapalli discuss the importance of good relationships between carriers and brokers.

Photo of Meg Scarbrough Meg ScarbroughWednesday, June 15, 2022
1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves virtual Small Fleet & Owner-Operator Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT: Earning rewards while working, the value of loyalty programs

DETAILS: Prasad Gollapalli, founder and strategic adviser of Trucker Tools, talks about the ways drivers and carriers can use rewards programs and how brokers can create greater value in the process. He also discusses the benefits of establishing good relationships with carriers and brokers.

BIO: Gollapalli is the founder, strategic adviser and CCO of Trucker Tools. He has nearly 20 years of experience in management and product strategy with trucking and shipping software companies.

KEY QUOTES FROM GOLLAPALLI

“Carrier loyalty is probably one of the most important things. When you talk to brokers, the very first thing they will say is, ‘We want our carriers to be loyal to us. And we want to be loyal to our carrier.’”   

“This one-transactional behavior between a broker and a carrier is really bad for both the parties, not just a broker or a carrier. So our purpose is how do we help carriers and brokers build that relationship using a software platform?”

Photo of Meg Scarbrough Meg ScarbroughWednesday, June 15, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Meg Scarbrough

Meg Scarbrough

Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Meg is editor in chief at FreightWaves, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience. Prior to joining FreightWaves, she was a managing editor at Flying Magazine, the world's most read aviation publication, and served as news editor at the Chattanooga Times Free Press. She's also covered the flooring industry and spent nearly a decade on the Big Island of Hawaii as a journalist. Email her at mscarbrough@freightwaves.com and follow her on Twitter @emdash13.