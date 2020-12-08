SmartHop snags another logistics partner

SmartHop, an early-stage startup offering a dispatch solution for small carriers, on Tuesday announced its partnership with Redwood Logistics, a third-party logistics company.

The companies will integrate Redwood’s API with SmartHop’s solution to streamline and increase opportunities for drivers and shippers.

“Nearly 90% of the trucking industry is powered by small carriers, yet the support available to these drivers is limited,” said Guillermo Garcia, CEO and co-founder of SmartHop, in a statement.

“By bringing Redwood onto SmartHop’s platform, we can change the tide and offer more load opportunities to owner-operators and small fleets.”

The partnership comes less than a week after SmartHop announced an integration with another brokerage, digital freight technology company LoadSmart.

Redwood Logistics has been providing solutions for moving and managing freight for nearly 20 years. Integrating with SmartHop helps it better respond “to the evolving needs and challenges of owner operators,” said Michael Johnson, EVP of Strategy at Redwood Logistics, in the statement.

The integration will enable Redwood to drive carrier utilization and provide freight opportunities to carriers of all sizes,” Johnson added, further expanding “our capacity ecosystem to better serve our shipping partners through our digital freight brokerage.”