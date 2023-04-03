Steve Case to speak at CO.MOBILITY Summit in May

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based nonprofit Company Lab (CO.LAB) is hosting its first CO.MOBILITY Summit. The three-day event is aimed at uniting stakeholders to work toward the equitable movement of people, goods, energy and data.

The Summit will take place May 9-11 at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Steve Case, co-founder of AOL and chairman and CEO of Revolution, will deliver the keynote address.

“He is a visionary entrepreneur and investor who has been at the forefront of shaping the startup ecosystem across the country, and we are honored to have him share his insights with our attendees,” said Tasia Malakasis, CEO of CO.LAB.

The CO.MOBILITY Summit will offer a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, smart city innovations, freight and logistics technology, and quantum tech — all while engaging with key players who are shaping the future of sustainable mobility. The event is designed to explore the latest trends, innovations and challenges in how the world moves and consumes energy.

“With our new CO.MOBILITY Summit, CO.LAB and Chattanooga will once again be front and center supporting startups who are building the innovative companies of tomorrow,” said Charlie Brock, chairman of CO.LAB’s board of directors.





With two tracks, the summit provides comprehensive coverage of the industry, from current and future technological innovations to the economic and social impacts of these developments.

In addition to Case, the summit will feature speakers including Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly; Mina Sartipi, UTC Center for Urban Informatics and Progress; Craig Fuller, FreightWaves’ founder and CEO; Eric Fuller, CEO of U.S. Xpress; Santosh Sankar, co-founder and CEO of Dynamo Ventures; Jim Ingraham, vice president of strategic research at EPB; and Johan de Nysschen, former COO of Volkswagen of America.

The CO.MOBILITY Summit will be the kickoff event for CO.LAB’s new accelerator program, which will focus on startups working toward sustainable mobility solutions. The program will provide funding, mentorship, outreach and resources to help startups bring their solutions to market.

“If you’re passionate about the future of sustainable mobility, the CO.MOBILITY Summit is an event you cannot afford to miss,” Malakasis said.

For more information about the summit, click here.

FreightWaves to host State of Freight

In conjunction with the CO.LAB event, FreightWaves will host its monthly State of Freight at 9 a.m. on May 11. The discussion, “Is seasonal demand returning,” will be led by Craig Fuller, FreightWaves’ founder and CEO, and Zach Strickland, head of freight market intelligence.

For the first time, this event will be presented in front of an in-person audience at FreightWaves’ headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. It will also be streamed online. For information on how to attend virtually, click here.