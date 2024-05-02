Watch Now
NewsWhite Papers

White Paper: Streamlining commerce operations with a dedicated fulfillment site takeover

Sponsor
·

A “dedicated fulfillment site takeover” is a strategic business initiative in which a 3PL assumes control and management of a specific retailer’s distribution site(s). The 3PL can take over the entire fulfillment process or some of it – including labor management, order processing, inventory management, packing and shipping, within their designated facility.

Brands sought out this solution to:

  • Eliminate fixed costs.
  • Reduce risk.
  • Grow revenue.

Cart.com helped major brands transition out of self-fulfillment, helping them gain the benefits and value the dedicated site takeover process offers.

Complete the form below to download your complimentary copy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sponsor

Sponsors occasionally contribute content tor FreightWaves.com. To qualify, the content must be properly labeled as the sponsor's content, and it must not conflict with FreightWaves editorial policies. Contact Preston Brown at [email protected] for details.