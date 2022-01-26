Submissions open for 2022 Top 500 Private Carriers list

FreightWaves Ratings has begun the research period for its inaugural U.S.-based Top 500 Largest Private Carriers list, and we want to extend an invitation to submit information.

If your company operates a truck fleet in order to move its own goods (think Walmart, PepsiCo), then we want to track you for the distinction. Note that “Private Carriers” here does not include privately-owned for-hire carriers. Fleets like those still belong on our Top 500 For-Hire list, which we’ll next publish again in early 2023.

Note too that we ask for USDOT numbers and use equipment data as they appear in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s SMS database, as opposed to surveying companies directly for their fleet counts. We believe this is the most reliable method.

If you want to make sure your company is considered, fill out and submit the Google Form below as soon as possible. Alternatively, you can follow this link. The form will close for submissions at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 4, and the list will be published in late spring.

And please feel free to reach out to my email with any questions at jantoshak [at] freightwaves.com.

Loading…