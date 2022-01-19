  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
BusinessFreightWaves LIVENews

Sales & Marketing recap: Successful B2B marketing starts with knowing the audience

‘My target strategy has to catch the eye of a single person first, before it can catch the eye of the entire company’

Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, January 19, 2022
1 minute read
Forward Air’s Sylvia Cintron talks with FreightWaves’ Kaylee Nix about tailoring B2B marketing to fit the audience you’re targeting. (Photo: FreightWaves)

This fireside chat recap is from the FreightWaves Sales and Marketing Summit on Wednesday.

Watch: Forward Air’s Sylvia Cintron discusses B2B marketing strategies with FreightWave’s Kaylee Nix.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Turning B2B into B2C by focusing on the needs of the individual

SPEAKERS: Sylvia Cintron, vice president of sales and marketing at Forward Air, and FreightWaves reporter Kaylee Nix.

BIOS: Cintron has more than 25 years of experience navigating the sales and marketing space for business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) and nonprofit organizations. Forward Air is an expedited ground transportation and logistics provider.

KEY QUOTES FROM CINTRON

“In the B2C space, because of the plethora of information that there is in the business-to-consumer space, it is known to have very aggressive 360 marketing tactics — when you visit any website you often receive an email from them within minutes, or you probably receive an SMS or text on your phone. That is because in B2C, we have all of your information and we’re treating you as an individual.”

“In the business space, we talk about companies we want to target — company A versus company B. But the decision maker in this case is an individual, a consumer that is utilizing their personal behavior in a space to make a decision for the company that they represent. By targeting that one individual — my target strategy has to catch the eye of a single person first, before it can catch the eye of the entire company. I have to prove my worth to the individual before they can make the decision of if I’m worthy to represent their company or for their company to be represented by me.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

New truckload carrier aims to serve e-commerce and the middle mile

Mexican cucumber and squash imports costing US growers, trade agency says

Can US cash in on reshoring manufacturing opportunities?

Tags
Photo of Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyWednesday, January 19, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as journalist, working for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.