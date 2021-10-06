When companies begin building sustainable operations in earnest, the initiatives ultimately surpass carbon emissions and evolve toward building equitable business practices that help support the communities they serve. To this end, throughout the month of October, Convoy is celebrating diversity within its carrier network by supporting historically underutilized businesses through its supplier diversity program.

“We’re offering a $50 incentive to certified diverse carriers for every load that they haul with us,” said Jennifer Wong, director of sustainability at Convoy, on FreightWaves NOW. “Ninety percent of the Fortune 500 companies spend an average of $3 billion annually with diverse suppliers. The purpose is to improve the resilience of their supply chain with the inclusion of these businesses that are typically owned and operated by minority individuals or underrepresented groups.”

Like its shipper partners, Convoy wanted to be more inclusive of those carriers owned by minorities, women and veterans and, in turn, provide them additional incentive to haul with Convoy for the month of October. Labor shortages in the transportation industry persist — one reason being that drivers’ paychecks ebb and flow with the industry’s volatility and seasonality. With this incentive, Convoy hopes to help certified diverse carriers stay on the road through these turbulent times.

“As carriers want to be doing more business, they’re more than happy to hear about this program,” said Wong. “Diversity and inclusion is a priority when we look at our own sustainability efforts. For us, it really pairs well on both sides, whether it’s industry-facing or how we operate our own business.”