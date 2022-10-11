TA Services adds West Coast brokerage in latest deal

Texas-based 3PL TA Services announced it has acquired California-based KPI Logistics. Financial terms of the deal were not provided.

KPI is a multimodal 3PL focused on truckload, less-than-truckload and flatbed brokerage services throughout North America. The 12-year-old company also provides managed transportation services.

“KPI’s highly experienced leadership and dedicated employees are a great fit for TA Services,” said TA Services CEO and President Scott Schell in a news release. “This combination will further expand TA’s West Coast footprint and diversify our market reach into the automotive industry, chemicals and energy industry, including solar power, and consumer goods industry.”

A subsidiary of PS Logistics, TA Services is a freight broker both domestically and internationally with more than 800 employees and 22 locations in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. It also provides managed transportation, warehousing and cross-border logistics services.

The acquisition of KPI will push TA Services’ annual revenue over $750 million.

Over the last three years TA Services has acquired several logistics providers. In May it acquired C2 Freight Resources and in 2021 it added Scout Logistics. In 2019, it acquired the logistics unit of Celadon Group ahead of that company’s bankruptcy filing later the same year.

“Being part of the TA Services organization and having access to its numerous capacity solutions and additional resources will provide a great avenue to continue growing and offering a unique and value-added service to our customer base,” said Marc Macier, president of KPI Logistics. “We couldn’t be more excited to join forces with TA Services.”

