Temperature-controlled service added to J.B. Hunt 360

Supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced Monday enhancements to digital freight-matching platform J.B. Hunt 360. Options for temperature-controlled transportation will now be available on the Shipper 360 platform.

The Lowell, Arkansas-based company has more than 10,000 carriers on 360 with the ability to provide transportation services for temperature-sensitive goods. Shippers now have the ability to choose from a wide variety of temperature ranges when booking freight delivery. The added service complements a variety of modes already offered, including truckload, intermodal and less-than-truckload.

“J.B. Hunt 360 has opened the marketplace for shippers and carriers to connect, and we continue to expand that by bringing new solutions, such as temperature-controlled, into the platform,” said Chief Commercial Officer Shelley Simpson. “Shipper 360, specifically, enables businesses of all sizes to be more responsive in today’s dynamic freight market and match their capacity needs with the right truck at the right time.”

Shipper 360 provides shippers of all sizes access to mode recommendations and real-time rates with capacity representing more than 777,000 trucks. Shippers are able to compare rates, schedule shipments and create alerts on the site or via mobile app.

The J.B. Hunt 360 platform provides shippers and carriers a digital freight-matching marketplace, increasing visibility into operations while automating the order and fulfillment process. The 360 marketplace is designed to find shippers and carriers the most efficient and cost-effective solution for both.

“By leveraging its 59 years of industry experience and innovative technology, J.B. Hunt is creating the most efficient transportation network in North America,” the press release concluded.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden.