Drivers: Why do you leave carriers?

Ashley Coker, Associate Editor
Monday, August 30, 2021
Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The driver shortage has consistently been identified as one the trucking industry’s most pressing issues over the past several years.

The continuing shortage — coupled with the industry’s infamously high turnover rates — has inspired Tenstreet to partner with FreightWaves to better understand why drivers leave carriers and what they look for in new roles. The 3-minute survey below will ask about these topics, as well as how things like mobile-friendly job applications affect drivers’ decisions to apply for new jobs.

Drivers who complete this short, seven-question survey can enter their email address for a chance to win a $70 Visa gift card!

Ashley Coker, Associate Editor
Monday, August 30, 2021
Photo of Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley Coker, Associate Editor

Ashley is interested in everything that moves, especially trucks and planes. She covers air cargo, trucking and sponsored content. She studied journalism at Middle Tennessee State University and worked as an editor and reporter at two daily newspapers before joining FreightWaves. Ashley spends her free time at the dog park with her beagle, Ruth, or scouring the internet for last minute flight deals.
