The Daily Dash: B2B exception, KeepTruckin’s ELD dispute

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight a B2B exception in California, a dispute with the NTSB and good news for some newly hired drivers.

The High Five

1.A part of California’s AB5 might be the only tool available to maintain the independent owner-operator model: the business-to-business exception. John Kingston with the story: If AB5 comes to California trucking, there may be a way out

2. Nearly three months after the National Transportation Safety Board called for KeepTruckin’s electronic logging technology to be removed from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s list of self-certified providers, the San Francisco-based company is fighting to clear its name. Clarissa Hawes investigates: KeepTruckin fights NTSB bid to remove technology in wake of crash

3.Newly hired regional drivers for trucking company Averitt Express will now start at a rate of 50 cents per mile, $1,200 assuming a five-day week; flatbed associates will start at 52 cents per mile, $1,375 for the full week. Alan Adler with the details: Averitt announces pay bump for new truckload drivers

4.Less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion Freight Line announced that severe winter weather slowed its operations for one week during February. Todd Maiden with the financial report: Weather slows Old Dominion’s hot start to year

5.Workhorse Group built just seven trucks in the fourth quarter as its underdeveloped production systems and supply chain issues continued to hold down the electric maker’s progress. More from Alan Adler: Workhorse electric delivery van builds lag as backlog swells

Five more to check out

Deadly accident in California involves truck

GSCW keynote speech: Gary Vaynerchuk’s four tips for personal branding

Hertz, in Chapter 11 due to pandemic, to emerge with new owners, financing

High-wind threat continues for Northeast truckers

FreightWaves Haul of Fame: Jevic Transportation