The Daily Dash: C.R. England strikes back; XPO bullish on 2021

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, C.R. England, one of the carriers targeted in a staged-accident scheme, is suing the law firm involved. Plus, XPO thinks 2021 is only going to get better, and Forward Air makes an acquisition and a divestiture.

C.R. England fighting back

Truckload carrier C.R. England, the company that court records suggest paid out the greatest amount of money in the Louisiana staged-accident scandal, is fighting back with a lawsuit in federal court.

John Kingston has details on the case: C.R. England slaps attorneys for staged-accident participants in Louisiana with RICO suit

Even better days ahead?

XPO (NYSE: XPO) executives were very upbeat and bullish for 2021 during their earnings call with analysts, previewing a near-term future that may be better than the present.

Mark Solomon has more on the call: XPO executives see the future — and it’s bullish

Forward Air makes changes

Forward Air’s (NASDAQ: FWRD) earnings, already projected to fall short of projections due to the late December cyberattack it suffered, were released with two pieces of news: an acquisition and a divestiture.

John Kingston has information on the deals: Forward Air announces acquisition, unit divestiture with Q4 earnings

Truck parking bill sidelined

A measure that would have provided $755 million in taxpayer funds over the next five years to expand truck parking capacity was offered and quickly withdrawn during negotiations over the next COVID-19 relief bill.

John Gallagher explains what’s next: ‘Missed opportunity’ to fund truck parking in COVID relief package

