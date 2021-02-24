The Daily Dash: Daimler’s product news, BMO’s earnings

Cummins Inc. announced it will build a medium-duty engine plant within a Daimler Trucks Mannheim complex in Germany to localize medium-duty engines that comply with the Euro VII emissions. It is the first major product announcement since Daimler AG said Feb. 3 that it would split off trucks and buses into a publicly traded stand-alone company. Alan Adler has the details: Cummins will build medium-duty engines for Daimler Trucks