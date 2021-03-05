The Daily Dash: Drivers with drug violations; Workhorse’s legal process

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight fresh FMCSA data regarding drivers and drug violations; Workhorse’s next move after its failed bid; and U.S. Xpress’ Variant initiative.

The High Five

1. Of the 55,901 drivers declared ineligible to drive because of one or more violations, 7,906 have returned to driving and an additional 7,574 are eligible for return-to-duty testing, according to data compiled by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse. John Gallagher’s report: FMCSA: More drivers returning to work after drug violations

2. Workhorse Group expects a “prolonged process” to alter the U.S. Postal Service’s decision to award next-generation mail truck business to defense contractor Oshkosh Truck Corp. Alan Adler with the latest developments: Workhorse lawyers up in mail truck contract dispute

3. The nation’s largest retailers are painting a more constructive picture, but record demand throughout the summer, fall and holiday buying season have inventories still in need of significant replenishment. Todd Maiden with the details: ‘Improved’ inventories still lagging sales growth; tailwind for trucking

4. During a presentation this week, U.S. Xpress focused much of the discussion on its Variant initiative, which is building a completely different trucking company inside an existing trucking carrier. John Kingston with the report: U.S. Xpress makes its case on Variant in public forum

5. Fleets have ordered 259,000 Class 8 trucks in the past six months, greater than the combined total of the previous 18 months. Supply chain constraints and a lack of drivers are keeping upward pressure on freight rates as capacity goes unfulfilled. Alan Adler has more: February Class 8 orders extend surging demand for new trucks

Five more to check out

