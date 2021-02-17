The Daily Dash: Fuel prices feeling the heat from deep freeze

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the winter weather rolling across the South is likely to drive diesel fuel prices higher. Plus, the activist investors pushing for change at Forward Air are not thrilled with the latest news from the company.

Diesel prices face pressure from deep freeze

The winter weather hammering the South is likely to have another impact: higher diesel fuel prices as refineries are shutting down.

John Kingston has more on the impact: Higher diesel prices likely as freeze shuts down Gulf Coast refineries

Unhappy campers

The activist investor group seeking changes at Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) sent a letter to shareholders Tuesday to express their disappointment in the performance of the company.

Todd Maiden has details from the letter: Activists claim ‘substandard’ results, ‘disingenuous’ disclosure by Forward Air

Cold-weather shutdown

The historic winter that hit the South Sunday and Monday is gone. But several states remain bitterly cold and roads remain covered in ice and snow.

Nick Austin details the issues: Transportation troubles continue across frozen South

The future of Lyft

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is trying to position itself for the future, and that means expanding its focus to include e-commerce deliveries.

Brian Straight has details: Lyft sees its future, and it is autonomous and B2B focused

SONAR’s Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) contracted slightly again last week, down 1.2% to 13,647. On a rejection-adjusted basis, volumes are up 19% year-over-year, a slight acceleration from last week’s 18% growth rate.

Seth Holm explores the latest SONAR data: Outbound tender volumes trending sideways for the past month

