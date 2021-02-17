The Daily Dash: Fuel prices feeling the heat from deep freeze

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the winter weather rolling across the South is likely to drive diesel fuel prices higher. Plus, the activist investors pushing for change at Forward Air are not thrilled with the latest news from the company.
Diesel prices face pressure from deep freeze
The winter weather hammering the South is likely to have another impact: higher diesel fuel prices as refineries are shutting down.
John Kingston has more on the impact: Higher diesel prices likely as freeze shuts down Gulf Coast refineries
Unhappy campers
The activist investor group seeking changes at Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) sent a letter to shareholders Tuesday to express their disappointment in the performance of the company.
Todd Maiden has details from the letter: Activists claim ‘substandard’ results, ‘disingenuous’ disclosure by Forward Air
Cold-weather shutdown
The historic winter that hit the South Sunday and Monday is gone. But several states remain bitterly cold and roads remain covered in ice and snow.
Nick Austin details the issues: Transportation troubles continue across frozen South
The future of Lyft
Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) is trying to position itself for the future, and that means expanding its focus to include e-commerce deliveries.
Brian Straight has details: Lyft sees its future, and it is autonomous and B2B focused
Stories we think you’ll like:
E-commerce growth furthers interest in direct-from-origin shipping options
Global Supply Chain Week Day 5 preview: Energy, chemicals and mining
Warehousing gets a tech boost — Point of Sale
BorgWarner buying European battery maker AKASOL for $880M
Amazon acquires Shopify competitor Selz
Forager launches transparent cross-border load board
Port Laredo No. 1 in exports for 2020
Did you miss this?
SONAR’s Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) contracted slightly again last week, down 1.2% to 13,647. On a rejection-adjusted basis, volumes are up 19% year-over-year, a slight acceleration from last week’s 18% growth rate.
Seth Holm explores the latest SONAR data: Outbound tender volumes trending sideways for the past month
Hammer down, everyone,
Brian Straight
Managing Editor
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.
You may also like:
The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure
Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?