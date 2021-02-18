The Daily Dash: Hair testing for drugs faces hurdles; Mississippi mulls parking solution

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, a proposal to use hair testing for drug detection may not see the light of day under the Biden administration. Plus, Mississippi is considering a plan to increase truck parking in the state, and the Postal Service sets a path toward profitability.

Failed testing strategy?

Proposed federal guidelines to use hair testing as a means for identifying potential drug users may not go into effect under the Biden administration.

John Gallagher has more: Will Biden steer hair-based drug testing to the exit ramp?

Added parking could be on the table in Mississippi

Mississippi is considering opening weigh stations to truck drivers to safely park their rigs overnight.

John Kingston has more on the proposal: Mississippi eyes opening weigh stations to overnight truck parking

Building a profitable path forward

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has a plan to return the U.S. Postal Service to profitability, but is it feasible?

Mark Solomon dives deep into the strategy: Will Postal Service parcel rate hikes cause a shipper rethink?

Where will margin improvement come from?

Expectations around long-term intermodal margins were the main topic at J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (NASDAQ: JBHT) appearance at the Citi 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Tuesday.

Todd Maiden has the details: Bid season to determine J.B. Hunt’s intermodal margin target

