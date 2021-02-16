The Daily Dash: More LTL rate increases; diving into SONAR freight data

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, Old Dominion Freight Line is the latest less-than-truckload carrier to announce an increase in rates for this year. Plus, SONAR data shows a freight market moving sideways, and Forward Air reaffirms its direction in spite of activist shareholder pressure.

Parade of rate increases

Following in the path of others, Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ: ODFL) has issued a general rate increase, effective March 1.

Todd Maiden has a look at who else is raising rates: LTL carriers continue to issue general rate increases

Parsing the data

SONAR’s Outbound Tender Volume Index (OTVI) contracted slightly again last week, down 1.2% to 13,647. On a rejection-adjusted basis, volumes are up 19% year-over-year, a slight acceleration from last week’s 18% growth rate.

Seth Holm explores the latest SONAR data: Outbound tender volumes trending sideways for the past month

Staying the course

Following scrutiny from an activist investor group, Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) doubled down on its approach to the business during its fourth-quarter call with analysts Friday.

Todd Maiden has more: Forward Air doubles down amid heightened interest from activists

HOS waiver extended

Federal regulators issued a fourth extension of a rare 50-state exemption of hours-of-service rules due to ongoing health risks caused by COVID-19.

John Gallagher has more on the extension: FMCSA extends national HOS waiver through May 31

Stories we think you’ll like:

Cummins’ B6.7 engine to power new Isuzu Class 6, 7 trucks

Chip shortage forces automakers to adjust Mexico plants

No single standard for truckers to avoid winter driving

TFI may lease UPS Freight terminals to other truckers, CEO says

Trucking contract rates up 12% year-over-year

Kenworth T680 refresh focuses on aerodynamics and digital dash

Judge orders Western Express wage/rest-break lawsuit to continue

TruckPark partnership with ParkMyFleet adds more safe parking locations

Did you miss this?

Truckload carrier C.R. England, the company that court records suggest paid out the greatest amount of money in the Louisiana staged-accident scandal, is fighting back with a lawsuit in federal court.

John Kingston has details on the case: C.R. England slaps attorneys for staged-accident participants in Louisiana with RICO suit

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

The FreightWaves Top 10: Bankruptcies, capacity concerns, protests and Trevor Milton’s departure

Maximizing trailer utilization: Why is it so hard?

Looking back at the Year of the Truck Driver