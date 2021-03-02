The Daily Dash: Navistar recall; Corker calls out economic threats

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Navistar’s trucks recall; strong comments from a former U.S. senator; and hope for a productive 2021 in Mexico.

The High Five

1A loss of electrical power, which could cause engines to shut down and increase the risk of a crash, has prompted Navistar to recall 32,603 International LT and Lonestar trucks. Alan Adler has the full story: Navistar recalls heavy-duty trucks for engine shutdowns

2Former U.S. Sen. Bob Corker — the keynote speaker on Day 6 of FreightWaves’ Global Supply Chain Week — said, “The coddling of non-democratic leaders has hurt us.” Alan Adler with the recap: Corker worries for America’s fading status

3FreightWaves scientific rates are predicting a return to a slow downward trend after the impacts of the past month’s winter storms recede. Market expert Zach Strickland offers analysis: Spot-market rates set to resume slow downward trend

4After a disruptive year, Mexico’s light vehicle manufacturers hope to revive a sector depressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, shortages of semiconductor components and energy for factories. Noi Mahoney with the details: Mexican automakers hope to fire on all cylinders in 2021

5Infinit-I Workforce Solutions wants truckers to be better prepared for challenging weather conditions — and thus is offering a complimentary “Driving in Winter Weather” training video. Nick Austin with more: Transportation training company offers free course after deadly storms

Five more to check out

