The Daily Dash: Old Dominion’s hiring; February jobs decline

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight some bad news on the February job front but some good news regarding new hires, as well as the latest on infrastructure investment.

The High Five

1. Citing “a strong economic recovery with robust freight demand,” less-than-truckload carrier Old Dominion announced plans to add 800 drivers and more than 400 dockworkers and clerical personnel. The company will look to add Class A CDL drivers over the next three months to meet growing demand. Todd Maiden has more: Trucking boom prompts Old Dominion to add 1,200

2. The decline in February U.S. trucking employment from January, which is in the opposite direction of most January to February changes, might have been as a result of some historically bad weather. John Kingston with the analysis: Weather looks to be factor in February’s decline in trucking jobs

3. The shortage of microchips is forcing fleets that need trucks now to search out late-model used equipment. Recent vintage sleeper cabs and daycabs with automated manual transmissions, safety equipment and decent fuel economy are in big demand. Alan Adler with the story: Chip shortage pushing capacity-starved fleets to used equipment

4. As the Biden administration looks ahead to the “recovery” portion of its Build Back Better plan while the $1.9 billion COVID-19 relief bill is considered in the Senate, Republicans are drawing a line across the road when it comes to infrastructure investment. John Gallagher from Washington: Republicans to White House: Limit infrastructure spending to roads and bridges

5. Some truck drivers in Palmview, Texas, may soon have to find a new place to park, due to a trucking ordinance that prohibits operation and parking of any truck, semi-trailer or tractor on specific streets inside city limits. Noi Mahoney with the details: Truckers in South Texas balk at ordinance

