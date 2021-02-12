The Daily Dash: Pension bailout possible for Yellow, ABF drivers; record Q4 for XPO

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the COVID-19 relief bill working through Congress may be the vehicle through which pension reform happens for multiemployer pension plans, including those of Yellow and ABF Freight. Plus, a strong freight market led to a record quarter for XPO, and Uber Freight posts revenue growth in Q4.

Legislative fix?

The COVID-19 relief bill could serve as a vehicle to bail out multiemployer pension funds, including those of Yellow Corp. and ABF Freight.

John Gallagher has the details: Yellow, ABF drivers edge closer to long-term pension protection

Record quarter for XPO

Transport and logistics giant XPO Logistics Inc. (NYSE: XPO) posted the highest quarterly revenue in its 10-year history and laid out the case for a strong 2021.

Mark Solomon digs into the numbers: XPO puts pedal to the metal in fourth quarter

Uber Freight keeps growing

Uber Freight posted year-on-year growth in revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, according to the fourth-quarter earnings released by its parent, Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER).

John Kingston has more on the division’s performance: Uber Freight’s Q4 numbers up from 2019 and from third quarter

Global Supply Chain Week preview

John Tyson, chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), is scheduled to kick off Day Three of Global Supply Chain Week, Feb. 24.

Alyssa Sporrer offers a look at the event: Global Supply Chain Week Day 3 preview: Food and CPG

