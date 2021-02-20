The Daily Dash: Runaway rates; HOS reset

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, freight rates are continuing to rise and there doesn’t appear to be any slowdown in the immediate future. Plus, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and safety groups have asked for an hours-of-service lawsuit to be suspended as the agency ponders its next steps, and on-demand driver platform Haul is attracting an impressive set of investors.

No relief in sight

Surging rates are showing no signs of slowing, according to new data from Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: CASS), as shipment volumes continue to climb.

Todd Maiden has more on the latest data: Rates surge, no ‘significant rate relief’ in 2021, Cass says

HOS rollback?

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has asked an appeals court to suspend a lawsuit in what could be the first step toward a wholesale review by the agency of its own hours-of-service rules.

John Gallagher has more on the developments: First step taken on hours-of-service rollback?

Moving to the big stage

The last few years have seen increased enthusiasm for hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks. But the trucks are still in the development and testing stages.

Alan Adler looks at their future: Is heavy-duty fuel cell trucking almost ready for prime time?

On the wings of angels

A lack of drivers can quickly hamper a trucking carrier with freight to move. The founders of Haul are hoping a “gig” approach to the problem is the solution, and it is attracting some prominent investors.

Brian Straight has a look at the diverse group of investors: Haul delivering drivers for an industry in need

Did you miss this?

J.B. Hunt (NASDAQ: JBHT) and Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) announced a strategic alliance that will combine Hunt’s data and Google’s artificial intelligence.

John Paul Hampstead has more on the agreement: J.B. Hunt partners with Google on technology, product development

