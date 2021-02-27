The Daily Dash: TuSimple’s public plans; diesel’s hot

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight the upcoming public listing for a self-driving truck startup; the market’s impact after the winter storms; and a startup’s earnings reports.

Also, some news from FreightWaves: The Future of Freight Festival is coming to Chattanooga, Tennessee, in November. Click here for more on F3.

Prospectus due soon

Self-driving truck technology developer TuSimple expects to file a prospectus to sell public stock as soon as next week, according to published reports and people close to the situation. Alan Adler has the latest: TuSimple nears stock offering

Carriers have control

The storm may have frozen freight markets, but this was a fleeting event and caused absolutely no change in the underlying fundamentals. There is no definitive end for this freight bull market in sight. Market analyst Andrew Cox with the vitals. Storm’s whipsaw effect tilts power in carriers’ favor

Big diesel sales

TravelCenters of America sold more diesel in the fourth quarter than it has in any other quarter in recent years. Diesel sales came in at a whopping 492.67 million gallons, compared to 423.9 million gallons in Q4 of 2019. John Kingston has the earnings report: TA’s fourth quarter reflect strong trucking market

More news you can use

More delays likely for truckers in snowy Northwest

NRF retail sales forecast says ‘Party on, freight markets’

Could COVID vaccines kill food delivery service growth?

Nikola loses half as much as expected

Legal woes force owner of shuttered carriers to file Chapter 7

CEO Hope White shares struggles and hope

Nyobolt raises $10M in Series A, claims 1-minute battery charge