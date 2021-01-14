Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: Civil penalties set for drug/alcohol violations; what happened to ‘Shipageddon’?

California governor proposes $1.5 billion to accelerate adoption of clean trucks and buses

Brian Straight Thursday, January 14, 2021

Truck drivers violating provisions within the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse could face much steeper fines than previously outlined in the federal rule. (Photo: JIm Allen/FreightWaves)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a final rule that would set the rates for civil penalties for Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse violations. Plus, the holiday shipping season was not as bad as many feared, and California’s governor proposes $1.5 billion to fund clean trucks and buses.  

Costly violations

Truck drivers violating provisions within the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse could face much steeper fines than previously outlined in the federal rule.

John Gallagher has details on what the penalties could be: Drug/Alcohol Clearinghouse fines set at $5,833 per violation

‘Shipageddon’ it wasn’t

The holiday parcel-delivery season may not have come off perfectly, but the “shipageddon” that many had feared did not materialize.

Mark Solomon looks at carrier performance: ‘Shipageddon’ averted: It wasn’t a bad holiday delivery season after all

The ‘greenest’ state?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released his proposed 2021-22 budget, calling for $1.5 billion to be invested in clean trucks, buses and cars, as well as infrastructure to fuel those vehicles.

Linda Baker details Newsom’s proposal: California governor proposes $1.5B for clean transportation

Powerful combination

C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) has teamed up with data analytics provider SAS in a joint initiative to marry the 3PL’s transportation knowledge with SAS’s retail industry capabilities.

John Kingston has details on what customers can expect from the collaboration: C.H. Robinson, SAS team up to provide wide-reaching data for retail sector

Tags
Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

