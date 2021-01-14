The Daily Dash: Civil penalties set for drug/alcohol violations; what happened to ‘Shipageddon’?

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, the U.S. Department of Transportation has issued a final rule that would set the rates for civil penalties for Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse violations. Plus, the holiday shipping season was not as bad as many feared, and California’s governor proposes $1.5 billion to fund clean trucks and buses.
Costly violations
Truck drivers violating provisions within the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse could face much steeper fines than previously outlined in the federal rule.
John Gallagher has details on what the penalties could be: Drug/Alcohol Clearinghouse fines set at $5,833 per violation
‘Shipageddon’ it wasn’t
The holiday parcel-delivery season may not have come off perfectly, but the “shipageddon” that many had feared did not materialize.
Mark Solomon looks at carrier performance: ‘Shipageddon’ averted: It wasn’t a bad holiday delivery season after all
The ‘greenest’ state?
California Gov. Gavin Newsom has released his proposed 2021-22 budget, calling for $1.5 billion to be invested in clean trucks, buses and cars, as well as infrastructure to fuel those vehicles.
Linda Baker details Newsom’s proposal: California governor proposes $1.5B for clean transportation
Powerful combination
C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) has teamed up with data analytics provider SAS in a joint initiative to marry the 3PL’s transportation knowledge with SAS’s retail industry capabilities.
John Kingston has details on what customers can expect from the collaboration: C.H. Robinson, SAS team up to provide wide-reaching data for retail sector
Less-than-truckload volumes appeared to remain elevated during December, according to Amit Mehrotra, managing director and head of transportation and shipping research at Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB).
Todd Maiden explores the data: December LTL volumes ‘remain healthy’
Hammer down, everyone,
Brian Straight
Managing Editor
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.
