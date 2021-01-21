The Daily Dash: Lost opportunity for J.B. Hunt

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, congestion played a role in J.B. Hunt Transport Services posting a worse year-over-year intermodal margin growth than expected. Plus, even preparation sometimes isn’t enough to stop a ransomware attack, and business-to-business activity has rebounded well from early 2020.
Lost opportunity
Congestion and gate restrictions from rail partners hampered J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (NASDAQ: JBHT) Q4 intermodal growth. The company said it would review long-term margin expectations throughout all of the company’s divisions in 2021.
Todd Maiden has more insights from the call: J.B. Hunt warns intermodal margin target may be reduced
Preparation is not always enough
The December ransomware attack on Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) serves as a cautionary tale for businesses of all types: No matter how much preparation you do, you are still at risk.
Nate Tabak explains why: Cybersecurity: Your freight depends on it
Rebounding B2B activity
U.S. business-to-business activity has staged an impressive recovery from the troughs of April and May. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rebound had a dramatically different tenor about it.
Mark Solomon looks at the data: US B2B spending accelerated as 2020 closed out, report says
Defining what is an employee
The Department of Labor’s Wage & Hour Division recently advised two petitioners that scenarios they submitted would result in the workers being classified as independent contractors, rather than as employees.
John Kingston explains the controversial opinion: Trucking-related DOL opinion looks to new worker classification rule that has cloudy future
Did you miss this?
The sudden resignation of Chris Easter as CEO of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) created a void that needed filling. Board Chairman Brian Bonner sat down with FreightWaves to discuss the company’s future.
Todd Maiden has the exclusive: Management at Daseke discusses recent changes, acquisition plans
