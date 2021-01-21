Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

The Daily Dash: Lost opportunity for J.B. Hunt

Preparation isn’t always enough to prevent a ransomware attack; B2B activity rebounded heading into 2021

Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Thursday, January 21, 2021
0 2 minutes read
Congestion and gate restrictions from rail partners hampered J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q4 intermodal growth. The company said it would review long-term margin expectations throughout all of the company’s divisions in 2021. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, congestion played a role in J.B. Hunt Transport Services posting a worse year-over-year intermodal margin growth than expected. Plus, even preparation sometimes isn’t enough to stop a ransomware attack, and business-to-business activity has rebounded well from early 2020.

Lost opportunity

Congestion and gate restrictions from rail partners hampered J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ (NASDAQ: JBHT) Q4 intermodal growth. The company said it would review long-term margin expectations throughout all of the company’s divisions in 2021.

Todd Maiden has more insights from the call: J.B. Hunt warns intermodal margin target may be reduced

Preparation is not always enough

The December ransomware attack on Forward Air (NASDAQ: FWRD) serves as a cautionary tale for businesses of all types: No matter how much preparation you do, you are still at risk.

Nate Tabak explains why: Cybersecurity: Your freight depends on it

Rebounding B2B activity

U.S. business-to-business activity has staged an impressive recovery from the troughs of April and May. However, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rebound had a dramatically different tenor about it.

Mark Solomon looks at the data: US B2B spending accelerated as 2020 closed out, report says

Defining what is an employee

The Department of Labor’s Wage & Hour Division recently advised two petitioners that scenarios they submitted would result in the workers being classified as independent contractors, rather than as employees.

John Kingston explains the controversial opinion: Trucking-related DOL opinion looks to new worker classification rule that has cloudy future

Did you miss this?

The sudden resignation of Chris Easter as CEO of Daseke (NASDAQ: DSKE) created a void that needed filling. Board Chairman Brian Bonner sat down with FreightWaves to discuss the company’s future.

Todd Maiden has the exclusive: Management at Daseke discusses recent changes, acquisition plans

Hammer down, everyone,

Brian Straight

Managing Editor

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight covers general transportation news and leads the editorial team as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler.

