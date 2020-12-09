The Daily Dash: Q4 going strong; 2020 shipping trends to bleed into 2021

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what is happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, ArcBest continues a trend of less-than-truckload carriers reporting a strong start to the fourth quarter. Plus, XPO’s Drew Wilkerson sees many of the trends the supply chain experienced in 2020 continuing into 2021, and Trevor Milton has begun to sell shares in Nikola Corp.

More evidence of a strong Q4

ArcBest Corp. (NASDAQ: ARCB) is the latest less-than-truckload carrier to report that the fourth-quarter market continues to be a bright spot in the LTL space.

Todd Maiden has more on what the company is seeing: ArcBest continues streak of positive LTL updates

2021 could be more of the same

A capacity crunch, rising freight rates and inventory disruptions are just a few of the 2020 supply chain impacts from COVID-19. And none seem to be disappearing anytime soon.

Brian Straight has more: XPO’s Wilkerson: Look for 2020 shipping trends to stick around in 2021

What did Trevor do?

The biggest question surrounding last week’s expiration of a lockup on early buyers of Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares focused on what Trevor Milton would do with his 91.6 million shares.

Alan Adler explains what Milton did: Nikola founder whittles holdings in electric truck startup

Where does RNG fit?

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is having a moment, and California, naturally, is at the epicenter. The question is, how will it affect electric vehicles?

Linda Baker explains: Growth in carbon neutral RNG spotlights debate on electric- vs. renewable-powered trucks

Did you miss this?

This may not be peak produce season, but for produce shippers, you wouldn’t know it. Produce truckload spot rates have reached levels never before seen in the marketplace.

Zach Strickland explains why: Produce spot rates break $10K per load in November

