The Daily Dash: Truckstop.com acquires RMIS, Saia adds terminal

The Daily Dash is a quick look at what’s happening in the freight ecosystem. In today’s edition, we highlight Truckstop.com’s latest acquisition, Saia’s new facility in the Northeast and more.

The High Five

1. Truckstop.com announced the acquisition of carrier compliance automator RMIS, with capabilities — the most important of which is fulfilling 98% of freight brokers’ requests for carrier certificates of insurance within 60 seconds — that will augment SaferWatch, a similar carrier onboarding solution acquired by Truckstop in 2018. John Paul Hampstead with more: Truckstop.com acquires career compliance firm RMIS

2. Less-than-truckload carrier Saia Inc. announced the addition of another terminal in the northeastern U.S. The Johns Creek, Georgia-based carrier’s newly opened facility near Wilmington, Delaware, marks its 20th addition to the region in the last four years. Todd Maiden with the story: Saia adds 20th facility in the Northeast

3. Brokerage margins for volumes that 3PLs handled in the fourth quarter may have been the highest in years when measured in dollars, but the gross margin for those shipments was well below the prior quarter and the corresponding quarter a year ago. John Kingston has the details: Truckload brokerage margins in Q4 lowest in two years, reports TIA

4. Volkswagen AG’s TRATON Group, which soon will be the parent of Navistar International Corp., will spend $1.9 billion on truck electrification by 2025. Some of that money could help Navistar advance early battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell programs. Alan Adler’s report: TRATON goes (almost) all in on truck electrification

5. John Schneider, the actor and musician known for his role as Bo Duke on the TV show “The Dukes of Hazzard,” will release a trucking-inspired country album, “Truck On,” on April 2. Schnieder has already released two tracks from the album. Grace Sharkey’s report: ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star to deliver trucking-inspired country album

Five more to check out

