The Log Book: J.B. Hunt awards $250,000 in scholarships to employees’ relatives

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: J.B. Hunt launches a scholarship program for employee dependents and grandchildren, Maersk’s rainbow container is enjoyed by employees in Cape Town, South Africa, and Schneider receives its 14th Ride of Pride truck.

J.B. Hunt awards $250,000 in scholarships to employees’ relatives

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced Tuesday it has started a company scholarship program, the J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families, supported by the education organization Scholarship America.

Dependents and grandchildren of J.B. Hunt employees can apply for the scholarship when they are attending a two- or four-year college, vocational school or trade school, renewable for up to four years with full-time enrollment status while maintaining a 2.5 or higher grade point average.

“Leading this program is one of the many ways J.B. Hunt is working to give back to our communities,” said Brad Hicks, president of highway services and executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “The innovative ideas that will transform the world are with the students of today and we want to ensure they have the opportunity to learn, grow and reach their full potential.”

J.B. Hunt also announced the inaugural 100 recipients of the scholarships, totaling $250,000.

Congratulations to the recipients of scholarships through our new J.B. Hunt Scholarship Program for Families! We were able to award $250,000 to 100 children and grandchildren of our employees to assist them with their education. pic.twitter.com/UPaqjzRTc1 — J.B. Hunt Drivers (@JBHuntDrivers) October 11, 2022

Chris Ferguson, an analyst for J.B. Hunt, was grateful for the funds awarded to his son, who was diagnosed with supraventricular tachycardia when he was younger. The condition causes a faster-than-normal heartbeat. According to the analyst, his son hopes to one day find a cure for the condition.

“The gift from J.B. Hunt will allow my son, Hugh, to complete his education and become a pediatric cardiologist, a profession near and dear to his heart, quite literally,” said Ferguson. “The Ferguson family wants J.B. Hunt to know that we, as an organization, are not only providing an outstanding delivery and logistics experience but are also changing the lives of employees.”

Other recipients, like Alyssa Louise Geonanga, look to use the funds to continue their studies in supply chain.

“J.B. Hunt truly values its people and provides them and their families with the necessary resources to succeed,” she said. “I am deeply honored to have been a recipient of the J.B. Hunt Scholarships for Families. It has allowed me to continue my education, make an impact in my community and has given me the motivation to persevere and the confidence to succeed.”

Maersk rainbow container lands in Africa

Global logistics provider Maersk announced this week one of its 17 famous rainbow containers has landed in Cape Town, South Africa, where company employees and Cape Town residents could get a chance to sign the container that has traveled across the globe since July 2020.

South Africa finally had our rainbow container arriving in Cape Town🌈

We opened the container so that employees and the public were able to sign it, have a cupcake and enjoy the Marimba Band playing in front of the container💛



Learn more here:https://t.co/794DV1y0kc#maersk pic.twitter.com/kLOSWCjZvf — Maersk (@Maersk) October 14, 2022

The containers were created in partnership with plastics, chemicals and agricultural products manufacturer Dow Chemical Co., painted to symbolize the two companies’ commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

The partners started with just two containers in 2021, sending them on a world tour of Dow locations and Maersk terminals. At every stop, the containers were opened and employees could sign the walls of the containers to symbolize their personal commitment to their company’s DEI plans.

“This project with Maersk opened the door to much broader collaboration,” said Gael De Martelaere, global logistics sourcing director at Dow. “It has enabled us to engage in discussion around the importance and necessity of [DEI] initiatives while also advancing Maersk’s cleanup and sustainability projects. Working with partners with shared values is a tremendous opportunity to enhance existing business relationships.”

(Video: Maersk – YouTube)

Due to the containers’ popularity, Maersk manufactured 15 more in 2022 to reach more locations around the globe.

“We are not driving just one aspect of diversity; we see the rainbow as a symbol of diversity as a whole, for all of the unique aspects of diversity that our employees, customers and stakeholders share,” says Rachel Osikoya, head of diversity, equity and inclusion at Maersk.

Schneider awards 14th Ride of Pride truck to Army veteran

Multimodal logistics provider Schneider recently announced it has received its 14th Ride of Pride truck for the Freightliner program that honors veterans who work in the trucking industry.

Since 2011, throughout the year trucking companies can nominate their veteran drivers to be honored with a specially decorated truck to be used on the job and to participate in local and national events.

Driver and 24 year Army combat engineer veteran Jeff Waggoner was the recipient of the 14th truck. During his two stints in the Army — he served from 1985 to 1989 and reenlisted in 1998 — Waggoner was responsible for building infrastructure, detecting mines and detonating explosives during tours in Iraq, Bosnia and Serbia. He also spent time assisting in natural disaster relief in the U.S. Virgin Islands for Hurricane Hugo in 1989.

Waggoner joined Schneider after retiring from the Army in an apprentice program sponsored by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

Schneider veteran driver Jeff Waggoner with his Ride of Pride truck. (Photo: Schneider)

“I really just like driving,” said Waggoner. “I love the opportunities it gives you to meet new people, whether it be other drivers at a truck stop or customers. Every day is different, and while some days are harder than others, that happens with any job.”

Schneider also recently announced its first female Ride of Pride driver, Patrice Cook, another 24 year Army veteran.

“It wasn’t until I was working as a [training engineer] in 2019 when two fellow drivers approached me saying I should look into becoming a Ride of Pride driver,” Cook said. “Not knowing what that meant, I looked into it and instantly knew I had to be a part of the program.”

Drivers who receive the trucks, which receive maintenance from Freightliner until the driver retires, are invited every year to two national events. The first is veteran group Rolling Thunder’s Ride for Freedom.

The honored drivers also help deliver wreaths to veteran graves across the country for Wreaths Across America, including participating in the group’s main event on National Wreaths Across America Day, when over 60 Ride of Pride drivers deliver more than 250,000 veteran wreaths to Arlington National Cemetery in a convoy starting at Maine wreath maker Morrill Worcester.

(Video: Wreaths Across America – YouTube)

Watch now: JB Hunt partners with University of Arkansas Supply Chain Management program

