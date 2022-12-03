The Log Book: J.B. Hunt gives $55k back to classrooms

The Log Book is a weekly rundown of human-interest stories related to the transportation industry. This week: J.B. Hunt donates money and supplies to over 55 classrooms across the U.S. Drivers for Mack Trucks take to social media with animal selfies for a good cause and Love’s donates to a child advocacy group that helps foster care children.

J.B. Hunt gives $55k back to classrooms

Supply chain solutions provider J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. announced Tuesday it has granted $55,000 to 55 classrooms throughout the country during its annual Adopt-a-Class initiative.

Founded in 2013, the kindergarten through fifth grade classroom program enables drivers of J.B. Hunt to nominate their child or grandchild’s classroom with an essay submission to receive a $1,000 donation to go toward school supplies and other classroom essentials. Teachers and parents often pay for classroom supplies with their own money throughout the school calendar year.

“Adopt-a-Class is one of my favorite programs we offer at J.B. Hunt because it enriches education for students all throughout the country, specifically for the families of our drivers,” said Craig Harper, executive vice president and chief sustainability officer at J.B. Hunt. “Teachers work hard to ensure their students have the resources they need to be successful, and it’s imperative we do our part in giving back to the communities we live in.”

Much like the essential goods they deliver on a daily basis, once the drivers are notified that their nominated class has won, the J.B. Hunt drivers get to deliver the donation and other gifts directly to the students’ classroom.

A dedicated contract service driver, William Quintana, recently delivered a donation, including Adopt-a-Class shirts, hats, activity books and foam trucks, to his daughter’s winning classroom at Monitor Elementary School in Springdale, Arkansas. In the news release, Quintana said he believes these supplies will enable the teaching staff more opportunities to expand their curriculum. His daughter’s third grade teacher agreed.





Quintana speaks to a third-grade classroom at Monitor Elementary School in Springdale, Arkansas. (Photo: J.B. Hunt)

”My kids are getting an opportunity to have those hands-on activities that are so important to them,” said teacher Angela Moore. “Instead of being on a screen, they are doing things hands-on, that are building their brain, and just helping them with decision making and problem-solving skills.”

Since 2013, J.B. Hunt has adopted over 255 classrooms, donating over $200,000 in supplies.

A review of J.B. Hunt’s Adopt-a-Classroom initiative. (Video: J.B. Hunt – YouTube)

Mack looks to prevent animal cruelty on Giving Tuesday

Mack Trucks announced Tuesday it would be partnering with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (ASPCA) to kick off its Partner for the Ride social media campaign to celebrate Giving Tuesday, an annual tradition in the United States created in 2012 to counterbalance Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

“A brand with a bulldog in its logo may seem like an obvious fit with the ASPCA,” said Rich Million, senior vice president of strategy and business development of Mack Trucks. “The truth is many of our owners have animals and they bring them on the road for companionship. We want to support organizations that are important to our customers and our employees. The ASPCA is a perfect example.”

To participate in Partners for the Ride, Mack truck owners and drivers were asked to share photos of their pets with the hashtag #partnersfortheride, including the link for others to donate toward ASPCA.

Featured above is Mack owner John Paglia III, owner and president of Florida Express Environmental, and his French bulldog Mack. Paglia participated in this week’s fundraising event. (Photo Mack Trucks)

“Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to turn compassion into action, and the ASPCA is excited to be working with Mack Trucks to celebrate the human-animal bond and help vulnerable animals this holiday season,” said Matthew Carroll, Senior Manager of Cause Partnerships and Events at ASPCA.

The heavy-duty truck manufacturer’s promise was to match gifts up to $100,000. Donors successfully reached that goal, totalling over $200,000 being donated toward ASPCA.

Love’s employees donate to child advocacy program

As a part of Giving Tuesday this week, Love’s Travel Stops’ corporate employees came together to donate $25,000 toward a local group called the Court Appointed Special Advocates of Oklahoma County Inc. (CASA).

CASA was founded in 1966 by Judge David Soukup who wanted to improve the foster care system involving children where he was charged with deciding their fate.

“I was consumed by the fact that I didn’t have enough information about each child, and I just didn’t know if I had done the very best job I could,” Soukup told the L.A. Times.

“We are honored to extend our Giving Tuesday donation to CASA of Oklahoma County,” said Jenny Love Meyer, chief culture officer and executive vice president of Love’s. “The impact their organization has on children is so significant and truly stands out to our employees because we know the importance of fostering our youth.”

