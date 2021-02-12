The Super Bowl of supply chain — Navigate B2B

The big game is over and once again Tom Brady proved to the world why he is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. On this episode of Navigate B2B, host and OceanAudit CEO Steve Ferreira interviews a guest who knows a little something about greatness himself.

Brittain Ladd is an expert in the retail world and in 2013 used game theory to make a case for Amazon acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods.

Four years later, Ladd’s prediction came true when the organic grocer became part of the tech giant.

That correct prognostication led to Ladd appearing on every major global news network, including Fox, CNN and the BBC. Ladd is also a consultant and author, writing about supply chain and business management for Forbes.

Ferreira grills Ladd on his thoughts about the current state of retail, questioning the future of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Ferreira also asks about Jeff Bezos stepping down at Amazon, the future for Elon Musk and Tesla, and whether Walmart can catch up to Amazon’s e-commerce dominance.



You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook