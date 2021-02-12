Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    13,689.940
    -54.540
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.200
    0.320
    1.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,646.680
    -49.520
    -0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,689.940
    -54.540
    -0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.200
    0.320
    1.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,646.680
    -49.520
    -0.4%
  • TLT.USA
    2.700
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.470
    0.180
    7.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.730
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.450
    0.030
    2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.060
    0.020
    1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.820
    -0.040
    -2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.830
    0.020
    0.7%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
FreightWaves TVNavigate B2BNews

The Super Bowl of supply chain — Navigate B2B

Which retail greats can keep winning?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, February 12, 2021
0 3 1 minute read

The big game is over and once again Tom Brady proved to the world why he is one of the greatest quarterbacks to play the game. On this episode of Navigate B2B, host and OceanAudit CEO Steve Ferreira interviews a guest who knows a little something about greatness himself. 

Brittain Ladd is an expert in the retail world and in 2013 used game theory to make a case for Amazon acquiring grocery chain Whole Foods. 

Four years later, Ladd’s prediction came true when the organic grocer became part of the tech giant. 

That correct prognostication led to Ladd appearing on every major global news network, including Fox, CNN and the BBC. Ladd is also a consultant and author, writing about supply chain and business management for Forbes

Ferreira grills Ladd on his thoughts about the current state of retail, questioning the future of brick-and-mortar retail stores. Ferreira also asks about Jeff Bezos stepping down at Amazon, the future for Elon Musk and Tesla, and whether Walmart can catch up to Amazon’s e-commerce dominance. 

You can find more Navigate B2B episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Subscribe to our Youtube

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, February 12, 2021
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc