Borderlands Mexico: Tractor-trailer thefts in Mexico totaled 153 in April

Borderlands is a weekly rundown of developments in the world of United States-Mexico cross-border trucking and trade. This week: Mexican authorities recorded 153 tractor-trailer thefts in April; BMW begins construction of $860M EV battery plant in Mexico; Port of Beaumont completes $85M roll-on/roll-off dock; Taiwanese automotive supplier opens factory in central Mexico.

In April, Mexico averaged about five cargo truck thefts per day, totaling 153 incidents across the country’s roadways, according to the National Association of Vehicle Tracking and Protection Companies (ANERPV).

Tractor-trailer thefts in April increased 7.7% from the same month last year. ANERPV reported a total of 546 tractor-trailer thefts from January through April, a 5% year-over-year increase.

During the first four months of the year, the state of Mexico ranked No. 1 in cargo thefts with 138 cases, followed by the states of Puebla (131), Hidalgo (43), Guanajuato (41) and Jalisco (39).

ANERPV said 33% of cargo thefts took place between 7 a.m. and noon. More than 28% occurred between noon and 7 p.m., followed by 22% at night and 17% in the early morning hours before 7 a.m.

The Mexican Association of Insurance Institutions (AMIS), which also tracks cargo thefts, said that Kenworth tractor-trailers were the most stolen trucks across Mexico, followed by Freightliner and International tractors. Dry van trailers were the most targeted trailer type.

More than 70% of cargo theft cases in Mexico also involve some type of violence, AMIS officials said.





“The theft of heavy equipment is highly related to the theft of goods in transit, which not only affects transporters, but also the production chain of multiple companies waiting for supplies or products, and the economy of the communities,” Norma Alicia Rosas, general director of AMIS, said in a news release.

According to AMIS, the most targeted types of merchandise were food and beverage goods, household items, electronics, and auto parts.

BMW begins construction of $860M EV battery plant in Mexico

The BMW Group has begun construction of a high-voltage battery-assembly facility at its factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

The batteries will be used for BMW’s next-generation of electric cars — dubbed the “Neue Klasse” by the company.

“The Neue Klasse will also be produced in Mexico from 2027 onwards,” the company said in a news release. “The future high-voltage battery assembly at Plant San Luis Potosi, covering an area of more than 8.6 million square-feet, is key to integrating the Neue Klasse at the production site.”

BMW is investing more than $860 million in the battery facility. The BMW Group plant in San Luis Potosi started production in 2019. Around 3,700 employees currently produce the BMW 3 Series Sedan, as well as the BMW 2 Series Coupe and the BMW M2 models for the global market.

BMW Group has begun construction of a battery-assembly facility at its factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. It is scheduled to be operational in 2027. (Photo: BMW Group)





Port of Beaumont completes $85M roll-on/roll-off dock

The Port of Beaumont in southeast Texas recently completed construction of a roll-on/roll-off dock aimed at increasing cargo handling capacity at the facility.

The $85 million project is at the port’s Main Street Terminal 1. It included the construction of a 1,145-foot dock.

“Looking to the future, this state-of-the-art dock will expand our berthing capacity by 15%, increase throughput options for our customers and help generate new jobs,” the port said in a statement.

McCarthy Building Cos. was the project’s builder.

The Port of Beaumont operates eight terminal facilities, with 11 berths, more than 100 acres of storage and direct service to three Class I rail carriers.

Taiwanese automotive supplier opens factory in central Mexico

LemTech Holdings Co., a Tier 2 automotive supplier, has opened the first phase of its manufacturing facility in Queretaro, Mexico.

The $7 million facility will produce metal stamping, stamping tools, custom metal hinges and other parts for the automotive industry. The factory will initially create 60 jobs but could grow to 80 employees by 2025.

“Our new facility in Queretaro is poised to make significant strides in the automotive industry, offering advanced solutions in precision stamping, robotic welding, and mechanical assembly,” the company said in a LinkedIn post.

LemTech is based in Taipei City, Taiwan. The company has 15 manufacturing facilities in six countries, including a factory in San Jose, California. LemTech has a global workforce of 1,500 people.