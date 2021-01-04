Train carrying Volkswagen vehicles sabotaged in Mexico

A train carrying more than 160 Volkswagen cars was derailed in Mexico last Wednesday by armed thieves, according to Mexican authorities.

The train tracks were cut near the town of Acultzingo, about 80 southeast of the Volkswagen assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, where the company makes its Jetta, Tiguan and Golf models.

Authorities said about 11 train cars carrying a load of Volkswagen vehicles bound for Europe were derailed on the way to the Port of Veracruz. The incident happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Up to 165 cars may have been damaged during the derailment. The train tracks belong to the Ferrosur Co., a railway that serves the southeastern regions of Mexico.

“There were 11 units loaded with cars that overturned and some even went into the ravine, and five were semi overturned. Fortunately no one was hurt,” said a Ferrosur official, according to outlet News Informant of Veracruz.

No arrests have been made. Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) has not issued any statement regarding the incident.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

Mexico registers $3B trade surplus in November

Five biggest Mexico border busts of 2020

Mexico issues controversial fuel import rules