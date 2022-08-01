TravelCenters of America posts $1.2B revenue gain selling less fuel
TA posts higher gross margin per gallon in fuel sales during Q2
TravelCenters of America Inc.’s second quarter net income jumped 121% as revenue climbed to $3.1 billion from $1.8 billion a year earlier, despite a decline in sales of diesel and gasoline.
The company’s nonfuel revenue for the quarter was $553 million, a gain of 10.3% gain compared with the 2021 period. Revenue from truck service increased 12.4% to $218 million compared with a year earlier.
“While results benefitted from favorable fuel purchasing conditions created by extraordinary volatility, a continued focus on operational excellence and investing in growth were also instrumental in driving a very strong quarter once again,” TA’s CEO Jonathan M. Pertchik said in an earnings release.
The company’s adjusted net income for the second quarter rose to $63.9 million, or adjusted earnings per share of $4.34. Revenue climbed to $3.08 billion in the second quarter compared to $1.8 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had predicted adjusted earnings per share of $1.44.
Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) is the country’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. It has more than 276 locations in 44 states, and employs about 18,000 people.
Revenue from fuel increased 92% year-over-year to $2.5 billion compared the same year-ago quarter due to much higher pricing.
TA sold 574,320 gallons of fuel in the quarter, a 1.6% decline compared to the same period a year ago. Diesel sales of 511,209 gallons dipped 0.3% while gasoline was off 10.7%.
TA’s fuel gross margin per gallon increased 58% year-over-year in the second quarter to $.273 compared to a year ago.
“Investing in growth remains a key pillar in our transformation plan, with a focus on site refreshes, technology improvements and network expansion,” Pertchick. “We continue to evaluate opportunities to acquire high quality travel centers, with two full service travel centers and a truck service location added during the second quarter and a third full service travel center location added in early July.”
|TravelCenters of America
|Q2/22
|Q2/21
|Y/Y% Change
|Total revenue
|$3.08B
|$1.8B
|71%
|Fuel revenue
|$2.5B
|$1.3B
|92%
|Diesel sales volume (gallons)
|511,209
|512,943
|(0.3%)
|Fuel gross margin per gallon
|$.273
|$.172
|58%
|Earnings per share
|$4.34
|$2.08
|108%
Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.
3 Comments
I am making $92/hour telecommuting. I never imagined that it was honest to goodness yet my closest companion is earning $16k a month by working on a laptop, that was truly astounding for me, she prescribed for me to attempt it simply.
That is what I do.. 𝐰𝐰𝐰.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐭𝟗𝟕.𝐜𝐨𝐦
I think the fuel numbers are off. I run 13 trucks and burned 24,000 gallons in the quarter myself
Your gallon figures are stated incorrectly. Should be hundreds of millions of gallons, not hundreds of thousands.