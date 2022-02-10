Trucker protest updates: DHS worried about Super Bowl disruption

The Freedom Convoy that began in Canada to protest COVID-19 vaccine requirements is now being felt in the United States, as well as other parts of the world. Thursday promises to be a particularly newsworthy day.

FreightWaves will provide constant updates with this file as news develops.

Two more border crossings blocked

The Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit is not the only Canada-US route being blocked. At least two others have developed:

Coutts, Alberta, to Sweet Grass, Montana

Emerson, Manitoba, to Pembina, North Dakota (see Google Maps below)

Manitoba law enforcement officials issued this tweet.

A demonstration involving a large number of vehicles & farm equipment is blocking the Emerson Port of Entry. No traffic is getting through either northbound or southbound. The Port of Entry is shut down. Please avoid the area. #rcmpmb is on scene. pic.twitter.com/SpKzwzMfKZ — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) February 10, 2022

Department of Homeland Security issues bulletin about Los Angeles protest

Several news outlets confirmed that the DHS issues a bulletin warning law enforcement agencies that a group of truckers is planning a protest this weekend in LA, site of Sunday’s Super Bowl. The bulletin said the protest will travel across the country and may reach Washington D.C. in time for President Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1.

According to senior law enforcement officials and documents obtained by Yahoo News, which broke the story, the warning circulated on Tuesday states that the agency “has received reports of a convoy of truckers planning to potentially block roads in major metropolitan cities in the United States in protest of, among other things, vaccine mandates for truck drivers.” (Yahoo News)

FourKites data on supply chain impact of protests

According to supply chain visibility platform FourKites, on-time delivery percentage for Canada-to-US travel declined by 13% week-over-week during the week of Jan. 29, potentially due to continuing impacts of the protests and blockades.

As of Feb 8, on-time delivery performance is trending down slightly for Canada-to-US travel, and down almost 10% for US-to-Canada travel for Monday/Tuesday shipments, compared to Monday/Tuesday of the previous week.

Total shipment volumes for both directions worsened during the week of Jan 29. US-to-Canada travel has generally recovered much quicker than Canada-to-US travel, though both may have been impacted by severe winter storms at the end of last week.

As of Feb 8, total shipment volume for Canada-to-US travel is trending up ~20%, while US-to-Canda travel is trending down by ~10%, for Monday/Tuesday shipments, compared to Monday/Tuesday of the previous week.

Report: Freedom Convoy protests banned in Paris, Brussels

According to French-based CNN affiliate BFMTV, authorities in Paris and Brussels have announced a ban on protests linked to the Freedom Convoy scheduled to arrive in the French capital as early as Friday.

Demonstrators in France launched a similar initiative to the Canadian protests, with one convoy of around 100 people leaving Nice on Wednesday morning, according to BFMTV.

A map from the French convoy organizers shows protesters coming from across the country along five main routes toward Paris, then driving north to Brussels, Belgium’s capital. (CNN)

Protests expand to New Zealand’s capital; 120 arrested

In an NBC News report, police in New Zealand’s capital made more than 100 arrests as they moved to clear a protest camp outside the country’s parliament where thousands — inspired by the Freedom Convoy protests — had gathered to rally against Covid-19 restrictions.

“Around 120 people have now been arrested,” Wellington Police Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement late Thursday afternoon. (NBC News)