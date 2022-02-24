The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli.

Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode.

Learn more about Trucker Tools

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter