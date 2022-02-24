  • ITVI.USA
    14,539.930
    77.570
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.834
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.860
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,551.880
    70.190
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,539.930
    77.570
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.834
    0.006
    0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    18.860
    -0.130
    -0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,551.880
    70.190
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.470
    -0.060
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.100
    -0.050
    -1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.500
    -0.140
    -3.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.850
    -0.080
    -2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.830
    0.030
    1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.790
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    148.000
    4.000
    2.8%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

The Trucker Tools story with CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 24, 2022
Less than a minute

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Trucker Tools CEO and founder Prasad Gollapalli.

Join us as we go on a career journey with Gollapalli and learn how he and his team are helping over 3,300 trucking companies crush DOT compliance daily. Trucker Tools has built a leading site that provides load visibility, predictive freight matching, and trip planning solutions for the transportation industry.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode.

Learn more about Trucker Tools

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, February 24, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *