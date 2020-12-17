Unlocking brokerage growth with digital payment financing

Young brokerages and those attempting to rapidly scale their businesses often end up taking out loans to cover their costs and finance their carrier payments. The terms that accompany these loans – including high interest rates, strict payback periods and restrictive covenants – can become burdensome for brokers and may actually hamper their growth instead of enabling it.

Many brokers rely on these types of loans to help them pay carriers and staff when growing in the industry.

“Carriers and factoring companies that a broker is paying will not work with the broker unless they can pay within a few days of the agreed-upon terms,” ComFreight CEO Steve Kochan said. “If the broker doesn’t keep their payments on time, this will negatively affect their credit and make it harder for them to book trucks in the market.”

Traditional loans are not the only way to get carriers paid and build up credit. ComFreight has set out to help brokers grow and solve the problem of contract-heavy, high-stress traditional loans with HaulPay. The company finances brokers’ carrier payments without locking them into highly restrictive loan terms, allowing them to pay carriers fast and avoid the restrictions that accompany traditional loans and factoring.

“Brokers need to be able to finance their growth without taking on the risk and limitations of loans, while still being able to keep up with the demands of shippers requesting payment terms that are longer than their carriers need to get paid,” Kochan said.

HaulPay enables brokers to use a specialized low-risk innovation to non-recourse factoring in which their carrier payments can be scheduled on a certain date, either by quick pay or various other payment speeds, without the restrictive terms and controls in place with loans. The broker also has the option to receive its margin as an advance at the time of delivery of load as well. This advance option helps accelerate the broker’s ability to hire staff and pay agents without having to wait until a shipper pays on a much later date.

This is possible because HaulPay provides financing for carrier payments based on the credit approval of the broker’s customers, so a broker doesn’t need to have history to start financing its growth right away, according to Kochan. If a broker’s customer is not approved on credit, it can still pay carriers based on the carrier’s preferred payment method, using its own funds.

Brokers can select which of their shipper customers and carriers they want to run through the program and which ones they do not, providing total flexibility.

HaulPay also offers customers a digital payment management software that allows them to automate their accounts payable and accounts receivable. Not only does this offering save thousands of man-hours, it also eliminates errors that often arise from human oversight.

“HaulPay makes the entire carrier payment boarding, invoicing and payment process digital and makes paying carriers and invoicing customers a fast and automated process,” Kochan said. “Because the broker is not limited by heavy loan covenants, managing interest payments or low loan credit limits, the program helps to increase their focus on their core business instead of giving them another liability to have to manage in the business.”