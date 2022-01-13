  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
CanadaNewsTrucking

Unvaccinated Canadian truckers won’t face extra COVID-19 rules after returning from US

Unvaccinated US drivers still to be turned away at the border

Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 12, 2022
1 minute read
Surrey, Canada - Mar 29, 2020: Freight truck exiting Canadian Border Services Pacific Truck Crossing location during Coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic
Unvaccinated Canadian truckers won't face additional COVID-19 rules when returning from the U.S. (Photo: illuminaphoto/Shutterstock)

Canada has reportedly scrapped plans to require Canadian truck drivers who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to get tested and quarantine after returning from the United States.

The about-face happened late Wednesday, just three days before the requirement was set to take effect Saturday. Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated U.S. truckers will still be turned away from Canada beginning Saturday, a spokesperson for the Canada Border Services Agency told Global News.

The reversal came as industry groups continue to sound the alarm about vaccine mandates coming from both the Canadian and U.S. governments. The groups fear that thousands of drivers will leave cross-border trucking.

The Canadian Trucking Alliance had also voiced concerns that the additional requirement for Canadian drivers returning from the U.S. could lead to delays at the border.

Canada’s decision to walk back further restrictions on Canadian drivers has effectively bought them a week. The U.S. is expected to begin barring unvaccinated foreign truckers from entering the country on Jan. 22.

More coverage

Click for more articles by Nate Tabak.

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak Nate Tabak Follow on Twitter Wednesday, January 12, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

To continue reading, please log into your FreightWaves account below

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.