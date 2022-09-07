UPS to hire about 100K workers for peak season

UPS Inc. said Wednesday it plans to hire approximately 100,000 seasonal workers ahead of the peak-season package-delivery cycle, about the same number as it hired during the last two peak periods.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) said it is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily personal delivery and CDL drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers — by offering “competitive wages” across multiple shifts in hundreds of U.S. locations.

Permanent positions also are available in some areas for those who apply early, the company said.

According to UPS, nearly 35,000 seasonal employees earned permanent positions at the company following the 2021 holidays.

As it did during the last peak, UPS is utilizing digital tools to accept and respond to seasonal applications. UPS said that most applicants will have an offer in hand within 25 minutes of completing an online application. In prior years, it would take about two weeks for a seasonal applicant to receive a job offer.

Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview, UPS said.

