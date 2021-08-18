US Gulf ports to offer liquefied natural gas fueling option for ships

As more maritime shipping vessels gradually turn to liquefied natural gas as an energy solution over concerns about the environment, several projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast aim to provide LNG fueling operations for ships and tankers.

New Orleans and Galveston, Texas, will introduce LNG fueling services for vessels calling on the ports over the next year, officials said.

Houston-based developer Pilot LNG LLC also continues to work toward its proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port project, which would build an LNG production facility permanently moored in Galveston Bay.

The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) announced Wednesday it has reached an agreement with Cleancor Energy Solutions to provide LNG bunkering (fueling) services sometime next year for port customers.

“Port NOLA and Cleancor will be able to provide LNG bunkering services as early as 2022 as market demand develops and we put in place the necessary infrastructure and related permits and operating procedures,” Jessica Ragusa, Port NOLA spokeswoman, told FreightWaves.

The aim is to reduce emissions from traditional fuels, such as diesel, Cleancor officials said.

“Our mission is to accelerate the adoption of low-carbon fueling solutions and this constitutes an exciting opportunity to not only advance the region’s first such project, but also to contribute to the decarbonization of the maritime sector,” Jeff Woods, CEO of Cleancor, said in a statement.

Houston-based Cleancor provides LNG and compressed natural gas fuel supplies and logistics to commercial, industrial, agricultural and transportation clients.

As part of the agreement, Port NOLA will provide Cleancor with data, logistics expertise and customer contacts, as well as introductions and marketing support, according to a release.

“LNG paves the way of the future and provides a suitable and sustainable fuel source for the diverse cargo operations on our terminals and in our jurisdiction,” Brandy D. Christian, president and CEO of Port NOLA and CEO of the New Orleans Public Belt Railroad, said in a statement.

The Port of Galveston announced Aug. 3 it will provide LNG bunkering services at the port by the end of 2021. The new fueling option will be through an agreement with Stabilis Solutions.

“With the number of LNG-fueled vessels in the global fleet growing rapidly, having LNG fueling services in the port is also an important step in our commercial growth,” Rodger Rees, director and CEO of Port of Galveston, said in a statement.

Houston-based Stabilis Solutions provides clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling system solutions for LNG and hydrogen.

The Galveston LNG Bunker Port from Pilot LNG LLC awarded an engineering and design contract for the project’s floating unit to China-based Wison Offshore & Marine in April.

The proposed Galveston LNG Bunker Port project would include an LNG production vessel permanently moored off Pelican Island in Galveston Bay. Pilot LNG said operation of the facility could begin in early 2025.

“Pilot LNG is betting that increased demand for LNG as a marine fuel could build support for the project. International regulators have tightened emissions standards, and the maritime industry has increasingly turned to LNG as a fuel source because of its lower emissions profile and cost competitiveness,” Pilot LNG said in a release.

