  • ITVI.USA
    15,427.340
    -96.020
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.013
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,398.650
    -86.650
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,427.340
    -96.020
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.866
    -0.013
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.920
    0.030
    0.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,398.650
    -86.650
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.820
    -0.100
    -3.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.580
    -0.100
    -2.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.260
    -0.030
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.650
    0.030
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.330
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.020
    -0.150
    -3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
NewsTop StoriesTrucking Regulation

Senate advances FMCSA’s Joshi nomination

Joshi's nomination was advanced by the Senate Commerce Committee today

Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 20, 2021
2 minutes read
Joshi confirmed as FMCSA’s seventh administrator (Photo: FMCSA, Jim Allen/FreightWaves

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee voted on Wednesday to advance Meera Joshi’s nomination as the seventh administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Joshi, who has led the FMCSA as deputy administrator since January, will take over as administrator as the trucking industry struggles to keep up with high consumer demand while navigating disruption along the entire supply chain. She would succeed Ray Martinez as the latest administrator. Ten acting or deputy administrators have also lead the agency since 2000 (see table).

Nominations also advanced by the Commerce Committee on Wednesday were those of Amit Bose, as Federal Railroad administrator, and Mohsin Raza Syed, as DOT Assistant Secretary for Government Affairs.

FMCSA AdministratorYear confirmed
Joseph Clapp2001
Annette Sandberg2003
John Hill2006
Anne Ferro2009
Scott Darling2015
Ray Martinez2018
Meera Joshi2021*
Acting or deputy administrators since 2000 include Julie Cirillo, Clyde Hart, Warren Hoemann, Rose McMurray, Bill Bronrott, David Hugel, Daphne Jefferson, Kathy Gautreaux, Jim Mullen, Wylie Deck.
*Pending confirmation
Source: FreightWaves research.

Over the past nine months, Joshi has issued several rules and proposed regulations, including new mandates for enforcing drug and alcohol requirements at the state level and potential new standards for drivers with vision loss. Joshi has also extended pandemic-related hours-of-service waivers and has continued the trend of granting exemptions for dashcams and other safety-related technologies.

She has also acknowledged the challenges of rolling out autonomous trucks and the potential effects it will have on the driver workforce. As the country’s top trucking safety regulator, Joshi told lawmakers at her nomination hearing in September she is committed to taking concrete steps to reduce deaths and injuries from large-truck crashes.

Her office is currently working with state motor vehicle divisions to cut red tape and speed up the issuance of CDLs to get more qualified truckers on the road, including those who serve ports, to help mitigate supply chain disruptions.

Joshi most recently served as general manager of the New York office of Sam Schwartz Transportation Consultants and visiting scholar at New York University’s Rudin Center for Transportation policy.

Prior to Sam Schwartz, Joshi served as chief regulator of New York City’s for-hire vehicle industry as chairman and CEO at the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission from 2014 to 2019.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by John Gallagher.

Tags
Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent Follow on Twitter Wednesday, October 20, 2021
2 minutes read
Photo of John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent

John Gallagher, Washington Correspondent

Based in Washington, D.C., John specializes in regulation and legislation affecting all sectors of freight transportation. He has covered rail, trucking and maritime issues since 1993 for a variety of publications based in the U.S. and the U.K. John began business reporting in 1993 at Broadcasting & Cable Magazine. He graduated from Florida State University majoring in English and business.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.