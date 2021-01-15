Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
NewsTrucking

USDA launches weekly report on produce from Mexico, Canada

USMCA Seasonal Perishable Products Weekly Update will highlight supply chain, crop import trends

Noi Mahoney Noi MahoneyFriday, January 15, 2021Last Updated: Friday, January 15, 2021
0 74 1 minute read
The USMCA Seasonal Perishable Products Weekly Update aims to help importers keep an eye on “marketplace trends,” said the USDA's Greg Ibach. Pictured is a shipment of peppers arriving at the Columbus Port of Entry in New Mexico. (Photo: CBP)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched a weekly data report on current market trends for key imported crops from Mexico and Canada.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Seasonal Perishable Products Weekly Update will highlight different produce commodities each week, varying to follow importing seasons, trends and crop cycles, officials said. 

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the produce industry, it is critical that we keep an eye on marketplace trends for seasonal and perishable products,” Greg Ibach, USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in a release. “This report will help the federal agencies involved in overseeing the supply chain understand import trends as we work to address industry concerns.”

The report is based on data provided by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and its Specialty Crops Market News Division.

The weekly update is a partnership among the USDA, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Noi Mahoney
Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is the Cross-Border Mexico Reporter for FreightWaves.com. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1999. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a reporter and editor. He has worked for newspapers in Florida, Maryland and Texas.

