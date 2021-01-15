USDA launches weekly report on produce from Mexico, Canada

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched a weekly data report on current market trends for key imported crops from Mexico and Canada.

The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) Seasonal Perishable Products Weekly Update will highlight different produce commodities each week, varying to follow importing seasons, trends and crop cycles, officials said.

“With the impact of COVID-19 on the produce industry, it is critical that we keep an eye on marketplace trends for seasonal and perishable products,” Greg Ibach, USDA undersecretary for marketing and regulatory programs, said in a release. “This report will help the federal agencies involved in overseeing the supply chain understand import trends as we work to address industry concerns.”

The report is based on data provided by USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) and its Specialty Crops Market News Division.

The weekly update is a partnership among the USDA, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

$1B USMCA logistics park planned for Mexico

Mexican trucker barred from driving in US

Volvo Trucks’ Mexico exit concerns carriers