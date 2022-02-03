Utah combats carbon emissions and poor air quality with ‘Free Fare February’

Utah Transit Authority (UTA) has announced that all UTA buses and rail services will allow passengers to use their services for free for the month of February in an effort to improve air quality. The hope is that if passengers are incentivized to use UTA transportation during “Free Fare February,” they will use their personal vehicles less, reducing vehicle emissions.

Utah, a key hub for freight in the western U.S., has been experiencing extended periods of poor air quality. The combustion of fossil fuels seems to be the culprit, responsible for an estimated 80%-90% of outdoor air pollution. One of the leading causes of this is transportation, and temporarily reducing vehicle use — and thus carbon emissions — is one way to improve air quality.

Boosting reliance on public transit is also a goal of Free Fare February. Public transportation has suffered as an industry since the dawn of COVID-19 because of social distancing and concerns about coronavirus transmission. But it is vital to low-income families and individuals in every state. Making train and bus travel free for passengers in Utah is likely to bring more people back to public transportation.

While there are currently some private companies stepping up to help foot the bill, it’s unlikely to see free rides forever.

“My hope with a program like this is that it shines a light on the people that need the help and the opportunity we have to make these programs better, more sustainable and efficient,” said Tyler Cole, director of carbon intelligence at FreightWaves.

Combating the persistent issue of deteriorating air quality requires a collaborative effort across sectors, including the impact of freight transportation on the environment. Sustainability leaders like Convoy are advocating for the freight industry to focus its attention on working to decrease carbon emissions and eliminate waste. Solutions to these problems include increased batching and reducing empty miles. These efforts can’t be done alone and can only truly be achieved by working collaboratively as an industry to make supply chains more sustainable.

“Whether it’s states, local governments or companies, they all need to have a mind on the environmental impact of their actions,” said Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets at FreightWaves.