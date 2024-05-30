Mexico Borderlands: Volkswagen autoworkers fired for union activities, say US officials

U.S. trade authorities have filed a labor complaint with Mexico over allegations that a Volkswagen assembly plant in Puebla, Mexico, unfairly fired union activists.

The complaint filed by the U.S. Trade Representative’s office Tuesday follows an April 25 petition filed by 10 fired workers who allege Volkswagen Mexico violated the workers’ freedom of association and collective bargaining rights at the plant, the country’s largest and longest-operating auto factory.

“Retaliating against workers for their union activities violates the workers’ basic and fundamental rights that the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) protects,” Thea Lee, deputy undersecretary for international affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor, said in a news release. “We are committed to working with the Mexican government to investigate these matters thoroughly and to ensure that Volkswagen workers’ essential rights are upheld.”

Mexico’s government has 10 days to decide whether to carry out a review and 45 days to investigate the claims and present its findings.



