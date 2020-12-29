Sonar Logo FreightWaves Passport Logo
  • ITVI.USA
    10,119.850
    -180.990
    -1.8%
  • OTRI.USA
    27.920
    -0.450
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    10,109.480
    -166.840
    -1.6%
  • TLT.USA
    3.430
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.700
    0.060
    2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    0.040
    1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.400
    0.160
    12.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.760
    0.120
    4.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.810
    0.030
    1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.880
    -0.150
    -5%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    5.000
    4.1%
FreightWaves InfographicsInfographics

Weekly Fuel Report: December 28, 2020

Photo of Emily Ricks Emily Ricks Tuesday, December 29, 2020
Photo of Emily Ricks

Emily Ricks

Emily is one of a handful of FreightWaves graphic designers. Focusing in on data visualization, she is the primary infographic designer at FreightWaves. When she's not researching the freight industry, she's researching design tools and trends. View our archive of infographics at FreightWaves.com/infographics.

