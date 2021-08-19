White Paper: Q3 2021 Freight Broker Outlook

This Freight Broker Outlook Report- presented in partnership with TAI TMS- is the first installment of a quarterly publication. This report reviews the first half of 2021 and a forecast for the remainder of the year. Freight broker survey results and SONAR data are included.

Feature insights include:

• 2021 review of the trucking freight market

• Market conditions and expectations for increasing truck capacity

• Forecast for the 2nd half of 2021

• FreightWaves’ freight broker survey takeaways

