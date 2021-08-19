  • ITVI.USA
    15,706.590
    -129.650
    -0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.806
    -0.014
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.430
    0.400
    1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,699.790
    -124.480
    -0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.170
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.380
    0.190
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.230
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.210
    0.020
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.960
    0.060
    1.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
White Papers

White Paper: Q3 2021 Freight Broker Outlook

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffThursday, August 19, 2021
Less than a minute

This Freight Broker Outlook Report- presented in partnership with TAI TMS- is the first installment of a quarterly publication. This report reviews the first half of 2021 and a forecast for the remainder of the year. Freight broker survey results and SONAR data are included.

Feature insights include:
• 2021 review of the trucking freight market
• Market conditions and expectations for increasing truck capacity
• Forecast for the 2nd half of 2021
• FreightWaves’ freight broker survey takeaways

