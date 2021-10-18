White Paper: Combating Rising Fuel Prices With Fuel Performance Incentives

All fleets have some amount of fuel wasted due to inefficient driving behaviors, even with the most modern tractors, and it costs fleets significant money. Trucking technology veterans, Vnomics and Geotab, partnered on this whitepaper to share the strategies and tactics for using proven technology coupled with a successful driver fuel Incentive program to reduce fuel waste by improving driver fuel efficiency.

Critical topics covered in this whitepaper include:

Key elements of an effective and impactful technology solution

The effectiveness of consistent driver feedback

The importance of secondary coaching

Key elements of a successful driver fuel incentive program

