White Papers

White Paper: Combating Rising Fuel Prices With Fuel Performance Incentives

Photo of Sponsor SponsorMonday, October 18, 2021
Less than a minute

All fleets have some amount of fuel wasted due to inefficient driving behaviors, even with the most modern tractors, and it costs fleets significant money.  Trucking technology veterans, Vnomics and Geotab, partnered on this whitepaper to share the strategies and tactics for using proven technology coupled with a successful driver fuel Incentive program to reduce fuel waste by improving driver fuel efficiency.

Critical topics covered in this whitepaper include:

  • Key elements of an effective and impactful technology solution
  • The effectiveness of consistent driver feedback
  • The importance of secondary coaching
  • Key elements of a successful driver fuel incentive program

