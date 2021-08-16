  • ITVI.USA
White Papers

White Paper: How to Disrupt Driver Turnover: The 2021 Mid-Year Driver Feedback Trends Analysis

Photo of Sponsor SponsorMonday, August 16, 2021
1 minute read

Based on the analysis of more than 24,000 anonymous comments from over 10,000 drivers, the 2021 mid-year edition of The WorkHound Report reveals the trends in driver feedback to help trucking companies understand exactly what drivers want and how to retain them. 

Fleets can heed these insights to develop a more satisfied driver workforce — and a healthier bottomline overall.

In this edition of The WorkHound Report, discover:

  • The top trends in anonymous driver feedback
  • The reason why drivers prefer smaller companies
  • How large companies can operate with a small company mentality
  • The most important way to make drivers feel like part of the team
  • How to identify who’s at-risk for an exit

Don’t miss the opportunity to retain more drivers. Fill out the form to receive your complimentary copy today!

