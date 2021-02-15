  • ITVI.USA
    13,447.930
    -277.240
    -2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.650
    0.790
    3.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,408.570
    -269.400
    -2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
  • ITVI.USA
    13,447.930
    -277.240
    -2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.650
    0.790
    3.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,408.570
    -269.400
    -2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.750
    0.010
    0.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.630
    0.160
    6.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.870
    0.140
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.350
    -0.100
    -6.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.010
    -0.050
    -2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    1.880
    0.060
    3.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.770
    -0.060
    -2.1%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
MediaWhite Papers

White Paper – Leveling Up: Maintenance Meets Data for Increased Efficiency

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, February 15, 2021
19 Less than a minute

The maintenance space is primed for innovation. The future of maintenance is data informed and time conscious, allowing companies to get ahead – and stay ahead – of problems in order to optimize their fleets. This future is not theoretical; it is happening now.

This white paper, brought to you by FreightWaves and Uptake, explores ways that data and technology can revolutionize your maintenance processes. Saving you time, money and protecting your drivers from harm.

Topics to be covered include:
– History of maintenance technology
– The impact of data on maintenance programs
– The future of maintenance solutions and their impact

Complete the form below to download this complimentary paper today.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, February 15, 2021
19 Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc