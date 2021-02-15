White Paper – Leveling Up: Maintenance Meets Data for Increased Efficiency

The maintenance space is primed for innovation. The future of maintenance is data informed and time conscious, allowing companies to get ahead – and stay ahead – of problems in order to optimize their fleets. This future is not theoretical; it is happening now.

This white paper, brought to you by FreightWaves and Uptake, explores ways that data and technology can revolutionize your maintenance processes. Saving you time, money and protecting your drivers from harm.

Topics to be covered include:

– History of maintenance technology

– The impact of data on maintenance programs

– The future of maintenance solutions and their impact

