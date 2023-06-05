White Paper: The right training helps drivers and fleets

Driver turnover. Fleet safety scores. Insurance premiums. A lot is riding on hiring, onboarding, training, and retaining the right drivers. Ongoing training supported by advanced technology that includes a telematics device makes all the difference. The most effective programs approach training as a continuously evolving process, not a once-and-done rite of passage for new drivers.
ISAAC’s in-cab technology and telematics enable fleets to incorporate the latest training methods to promote safer and more efficient driving. With potential freight haulage customers now able to go online to see fleet safety records, fleet managers are even more invested in making sure they are maximizing the value of the training their drivers receive.
Read more to discover:
- How technology fully covers training needs
- The role technology plays in driver satisfaction
- The benefits of a customizable, open-platform approach
- In-cab coaching that can help to avoid nuclear verdicts
